Todd M. Klosowski



June 5, 1972 - Feb. 18, 2019



ELKHART, IN - Todd M. Klosowski, 46, of Elkhart, passed away on February 18, 2019. He was born on June 5, 1972 to James M. and Sandra (Smith) Klosowski, Sr. in South Bend, Indiana. On October 5, 1996, Todd married Lisa Jump and she survives. He worked in retail management. Todd had a passion for computers and the latest technology in electronics. He was very technical savvy. He enjoyed downhill skiing and snowmobiling; however, his greatest joy was spending time with his daughters. Todd is survived by his wife of 22 years, Lisa; his daughters, Leah Carson Klosowski and Ryan Catherine Klosowski; his mother, Sandra Flickinger; siblings, Jimmy M. (Mellisa) Klosowski, Jr., Lauren (Phil) Bittner, Che`ri (Brian) Shelton, Corey Flickinger, and Codey Flickinger; his parents-in-law, Hosea and Jeanette Jump; mother-in-law, Jackie Tinsley; sister-in-law, Leanna (William) Matheson; stepmom, Christine Klosowski; stepbrothers, Chad (Amy) Flickinger and Curt (Michelle) Flickinger; aunts, Sue (James) Lingar, Sandra (Dave) Young, Sharon (Tim) Gordon, and Liz Smith-Catanzarite, several nieces and nephews, three great-nephews, and many loving cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, James; his stepdad, Rex L. Flickinger; grandparents, Floy Jump, Robert (Catherine) Smith, and Richard (Mildred) Klosowski; uncle, Mark Smith; sister-in-law, Susan Jump-Fusaro; and brothers-in-law, Robert Tinsley and David Tinsley. Friends and family will be received on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 2-4 PM with a service in Todd's honor beginning at 4 PM at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561. A private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.