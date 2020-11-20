Tolies Boyd Word



Dec. 19, 1954 - Nov. 9, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Tolies Boyd Word, Jr., 65, of South Bend passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Ft. Wayne, IN. He sustained injuries from an accident and never recovered.



Tolies was born December 19, 1954 in Greenfield, TN to the union of the late Tolies and Velma (Sims) Word, Sr. In addition to his parents, Tolies was preceded in death by his son, Tolies Word, III and granddaughter, Ya'nyla. Tolies leaves behind the mother of his children, Anita. Tolies is survived by his daughter, Danielle (Darrel Burton) Word of Mishawaka, IN and son, Marvin (Amarilys) Fernandez of South Bend, IN; grandchildren, Dayonna, Tyonna, Arianna, Deontae, Quinntel, Talisia, Ahmariella, Kyla, Niko, and Kayden Fernandez; five great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Shardae Word, sister-in-law, Denise (Levon), brother-in-law, Earl (Debra), special niece, Alexis; cousins, Dennis, Barbara, Billy, and Carolyn; and his special friends, Gerald, Fonzo, Susan and Todd, Gary, Ralph, and boss Jim Beyers.



Tolies was employed by the South Bend Park Department for 47 years. He enjoyed his job and his co-workers. Thanks to the Park Department and all his co-workers for all they did for him. His hobbies were working on cars, going to car shows, drag strips, and drinking beer. Thanks to Hospice, Parkview Regional Medical Center, and Parkview Hospital Randallia in Ft. Wayne, IN. Respecting my Dad's wishes, there will be no funeral service. He was cremated. Rest in peace, Dad ‘til we meet again.





