Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Casimir Catholic Church
South Bend, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tom Zielinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom "Hornet" Zielinski


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tom "Hornet" Zielinski Obituary
Tom “Hornet” Zielinski

Sept. 6, 1939 - Oct. 11, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Tom “Hornet” Zielinski, 80, of South Bend, IN passed away at 12:15 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019.

He was born on September 6, 1939 to the late John S., Sr. and Sadie C. (Coyne) Zielinski in South Bend, IN, and was a lifelong resident. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Harold, John, Jr., and Edward “Butch” Zielinski; and two sisters-in-law, Rita and Marge Zielinski.

Tom graduated in 1957 from Washington High School; and then served his country as a Navy Corpsman from 1957-1960 at San Diego Hospital. Tom graduated in 1962 from South Bend College of Commerce, where he met his future wife, Fran.

He retired in 2000 from Designs West of Elkhart, IN, where he was employed as a Controller for 7 1/2 years. Prior to that, he worked as a Credit Manager at Bendix / Honeywell from 1962-1992.

On September 7, 1963, he married Fran Vascil at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger, IN.

Tom is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Fran Zielinski of South Bend, IN; his two sons, Michael “Mike” Zielinski of Denver, NC and Kenneth “Kenny” Zielinski of South Bend, IN; and one grandson, Will Zielinski of Denver, NC.

Tom was a member of St. Casimir Parish, where he was very active in fundraising events. He also belonged to the St. Casimir Married Men's Club and the former Breezer's Club of South Bend, IN. Tom was a longtime manager of the Kaniewski Funeral Home Men's Softball Team. Indications are that his 1984 team was the best to come out of the South Bend area. They finished second in the state of Indiana and advanced to the National Tournament in Dallas, TX. Tom was inducted into the Indiana Softball Hall of Fame in 2018.

Tom was well known and loved by his family and friends, who often referred to him as “Hornet”, “Tommy Green”, and “Big Thos”. He was a diehard Cubs and Notre Dame fan. Tom welcomed everyone into his family, no matter the age or color of the person. He was a second dad to many.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN, where a Married Men's Club/Parish Rosary will be prayed at 4:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at St. Casimir Catholic Church in South Bend, IN, with Rev. Paul Ybarra, C.S.C. officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Parkinson Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd. Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232 or the Married Men's Club of St. Casimir Parish, 2505 W. Grace Street, South Bend, IN 46619.

To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tom's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Download Now