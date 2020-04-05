|
|
Tomas Alvarez Jr.
Aug. 24, 1986 - March 31, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Tomas Alvarez Jr., 33, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Memorial Hospital.
Tomas was born August 24, 1986 in Fort Lauderdale to the late Tomas and Charlene (Perkins) Alvarez. He is also preceded in death by his grandmother, Rafaela Alvarez.
Left to cherish the memory of Tomas include his son, Jason Alvarez; loving soulmate of 15 years, Christine Rios; stepchildren, Abby, Samantha, and Thomas Rios; sisters, Angel Perkins, Cecilia (Robert) Garcia, Sophia Perkins, Julie (Rodney Harris) Alvarez, and Christal Alvarez; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Tomas was a jack of all trades. He worked in construction, masonry, fixed cars, and was currently restoring his father's 1968 Impala. Tomas also had a very good green thumb. He was a loving father, uncle, and brother. Everyone he met loved him.
Due to the current health risks, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. is assisting the family. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020