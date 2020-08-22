1/1
Tomas Gallegos Sr.
1934 - 2020
Tomas Gallegos, Sr.

Dec. 21, 1934 - August 17, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Tomas Gallegos, Sr., 85, passed away at 2:30 am, Monday, August 17, 2020.

Tomas was born December 21, 1934 in McAllen, Texas to Jose Gallegos and Petra Olivarez. On November 4, 1957 Thomas married Oralia (Garcia) Gallegos; she preceded him in death March 26, 2016. He was also preceded in death by his parents; a son, Robert Gallegos; brother, Julio Gallegos; and a sister, Rita Garza.

Left to cherish the memory of Tomas are his children, Thomas (Mary) Gallegos, Jr., Josephine Sosa, Rosemary Gallegos, Gloria (Manuel) Salinas, Carolyn Lopez, Cruz (Cary) Gallegos, Richard (Carmen) Gallegos, and Joseph Gallegos; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Maria Gallegos Goines.

Tomas was a parishioner of St. Adalbert Catholic Church. Being a farmer most of his life, Tomas enjoyed gardening and growing vegetables for his family. After retiring, he worked as a greeter for Walmart. Tomas also enjoyed listening to music and eating his favorite food, Menudo. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and ND football fan. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Visitation will be held 1:00pm to 7:00pm Sunday, August 23, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 3:00pm. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am Monday, August 24, 2020 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
AUG
23
Rosary
03:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
AUG
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
AUG
24
Burial
St. Joseph Cemetery
