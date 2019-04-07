Tomiko Stewart



July 10, 1928 - April 4, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Tomiko “Tommie” Stewart, 90, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away at 8:06 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 in her residence.



Tomiko was born on July 10, 1928 in Yokosuka, Japan. On April 28, 1954 in Yokosuka, as Tomiko Nakamura she married Benny A. Stewart. Benny preceded Tomiko in death on May 21, 2005.



Tomiko is survived by two sons, Charles Stewart of South Bend, IN and Daniel Stewart of Mishawaka, seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, one sister and two brothers in Japan.



Tomiko retired from Burcliff Industries and Claeys Candy. Tommie's kindness and giving spirit will be missed by everyone. The family extends gratitude and a thank you to Heartland Hospice Home Care for their support.



Visitation for Tomiko will be on Monday, April 8, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon and 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka, where Funeral Services will take place on Tuesday, April 9, at 1:00 p.m. with Chaplain Steve Coyle officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 230 West Catalpa Drive, Suite D, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary