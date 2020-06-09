Tommy Earl Dotson
1958 - 2020
Tommy Earl Dotson

Dec. 6, 1958 - June 5, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Tommy Dotson Sr., 60, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. Tommy was born to Tommie and Gladys Dotson on December 6, 1958 in Clarksdale, Mississippi. Tommy was well known as a humble, loving, and kindhearted man, who will be truly missed.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving father, Tommie Dotson of South Bend; son, Tommy (Tearra) Dotson Jr.; daughter, Kawana Howell; son, Fredrick Harris of Indianapolis, IN; seven grandchildren, Gary, Ty, Tommy III, Cierra, Brooklyn, Kawon, and Christian of Indianapolis, IN; five sisters, Christine (Will) Dotson, Rita Dotson, Linda Dockary, and Norma Jean Blackmon, of South Bend, and Linda Williams of Chicago, IL; six brothers, Glen Chapman, Herbert (Tammie) Dotson, Raymond (Mary) Dotson, Dewayne Dotson, and Fredrick Dotson of South Bend, and Tommie of New York; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; special cousins, Derrick Dotson and Charles Binnon; godbrothers, Calvin Hoskins and Zachary Versus; and special friend, Clarice Reynolds.

Tommy was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Dotson; mother of his children, Patricia Mullin; grandparents, Norman and Dora Lee Dotson, and Christine Thomas; uncle, Ernest Dotson; nephews, Charlin False, Greg Dockary, Tyeshon Dotson and Quentin Dotson; and niece, Ashley Dotson.

Services will be held at Alford's Mortuary Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00a.m., with viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage for condolences: www.alfordsmortuaryinc.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Alford's Mortuary
JUN
11
Service
11:00 AM
Alford's Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
