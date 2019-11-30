|
Tommy Sims, Jr.
March 27, 1935 - Nov. 27, 2019
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Tommy Sims, Jr., age 84, of Cassopolis, died peacefully early Wednesday morning, November 27, 2019.
He was born March 27, 1935 in Arkansas, the only child of Tommy Sr. and Benella Sims.
Tommy retired as a machinist with Bosch Automotive after seventeen years. He had served as a Grand Master with the John W. Moore Lodge #42 Prince Hall Affiliated. Tommy owned a body shop in South Bend. He was an avid Notre Dame fan.
Tommy will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine (Tunstall) Norwood Sims of Cassopolis; one daughter, Janice Thomas of Hazelcrest, Ilinois; five grandchildren, Sonya Sims-Hilliard, Shantell (Robert Slaughter) Sims-Hilliard, Erica (Steven) Thomas, Brian Thomas, and Phillip Thomas Sims II; eight great-grandchildren, D'Mario Thomas, Vontrell Hughes, Raven Wiley, Ciara Bell, Phillip Thomas Sims III, Makayla Lumas, Jaslyn Lumas, and Bryce Thomas; one daughter-in-law, Annette (Claude) Hilliard of Chicago; one stepsister, Mattie Frazier Haithcox; one stepbrother, William Holloway, Sr; favorite nephew and caregiver, Anthony Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Phillip Thomas Sims, Sr.
Family and friends will gather Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 12 Noon in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis. The service will begin with Masonic Rites by the John W. Moore Lodge #42 Prince Hall Affiliated followed by the service with the Reverend Rayvon Bufkin officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 30, 2019