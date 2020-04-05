|
|
Tracey Ellen Lynch
Mar. 17, 1962 - Mar. 31, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Tracey Ellen Lynch, 58, residing in Mishawaka, passed away at 5:25pm on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born March 17, 1962 in South Bend to Dennis and Carol (Shelley) Lynch.
In addition to her parents, Tracey is survived by her daughter, Samantha Goens; grandchildren, Isaiah and Jordyn Hubbard, and Kayden Sharpe; and her brother, Brian (Janice) Lynch; as well as an aunt, Hertha Sowell. She was preceded in death by her sister, Kelly Ann Lynch; grandson, Braxston Hubbard; grandparents, Dale E. Sr. and Frances C. Shelley, Donald B. and Edith R. Lynch; and uncle, Edward R. Sowell.
Tracy worked as a store manager for Charlie's Phillips 66 prior to her death. She was a 1980 graduate of Clay High School. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren.
There will be no public services. Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Tracey may be donated to of North Central Indiana, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Online condolences may be left for the Lynch family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020