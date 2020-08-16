1/1
Tracy A. Hall
1967 - 2020
Tracy A. Hall

Dec. 15, 1967 - August 11, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Tracy A. Hall, 52, of Mishawaka, IN passed away at 12:22 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in her residence.

Tracy was born on December 15, 1967 in Mishawaka to William Dean and Beverly (McCann) Beedle.

She is survived by her mother, Beverly Bowers of South Bend, her father, William Dean Beedle of Mishawaka, her daughter, Amanda Hall of Mishawaka; her three sons, Eric Hall, Michael Hall, and Jeremy Hall of Mishawaka; her two sisters, Brenda Hall of Fort Myers, FL and Tammy May of South Bend; and her brother, Ray Beedle of Mishawaka, along with many nieces and nephews.

Tracy was preceded in death by her stepfather, Leroy Bowers on May 29, 2017.

Cremation will take place. Palmer Funeral Homes - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at palmerfuneralhones.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
