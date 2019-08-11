|
Tracy L. Richardson
May 29, 1967 - August 7, 2019
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Tracy is survived by husband, John; son, Jeremy (Jessica) Finn; daughter, Kaylynn Finn; stepsons, John (Sabrina) and Aaron (Lazsher) Richardson; 8 grandchildren; parents, Stanley (Barbara) Signs; brothers, Duane Signs and Jason Evans; sister, Shawn Martin; and mother-in-law, Diane Richardson (Michael Ventrella). She was preceded in death by mother, Diane Letner and stepson, Brandon Richardson. A Memorial Service will be at Noon EST on Saturday at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 201 S. Filbert St., New Carlisle, where friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service. For online condolences, visit kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019