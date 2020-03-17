|
Travis B. Mahoney
Dec. 8, 1981 - March 11, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Travis B. Mahoney, 38, resident of Mishawaka, IN, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart, IN. He was born on December 8, 1981 in Elkhart, IN.
On October 18, 2018, Travis married the former Kathryn J. Nicklas, who survives. In addition to his wife Kate, he is survived by his two daughters, Aubrey Mahoney and Macy Mahoney, both of Elkhart; his son, Jacob Mahoney of Elkhart; his mother, Germaine (Bob) Jados of Interlochen, MI; and brother, Lucas (Cinthya) Mahoney of Flagler Beach, FL.
Travis was a firefighter and paramedic with the Elkhart City Fire Department. He was a devoted father and avid outdoorsman. You could find Travis on a beach, fishing, or driving with the windows down. He was known for his quick wit, infectious laugh, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
Mass of Christian Burial for Travis will be celebrated at 12:00pm on Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger.
The Rosary will be prayed at 11:15am on Thursday, March 19 for friends and family. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00-6:00pm, with a vigil service at 5:30pm, on Thursday, March 19 at the church. Additional visitation will be held from 11:00am-12:00pm on Friday at the church prior to Mass. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Travis may be donated to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or to of North Central Indiana, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Online condolences may be left for the Mahoney family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 17, 2020