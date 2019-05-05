Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Viewing
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Traychon Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Traychon Ravon Taylor


2000 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Traychon Ravon Taylor Obituary
Traychon Ravon Taylor

March 19, 2000 - April 30, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Traychon R. Taylor, 19, of South Bend, IN, peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 12:35 a.m., in Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN.

Traychon was born March 14, 2000 in Chicago, IL, to the union of Sabrina A. Taylor and David Thompson. Traychon was scheduled to graduate May of 2019 from John Adams High School. Traychon was always happy, he loved to dance, he had tons of hobbies such as basketball, singing, drawing, playing the video game, and telling jokes. Traychon loved his family very much, he loved making others laugh. He loved spending his time with his son and siblings. He was an awesome father.

Traychon leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved son, Tyson Taylor; his mother; Sabrina Taylor (Joslyn Lewis); his father, David Thompson; three sisters, Sylvia Taylor and Ja' Dae Sambo all of South Bend, IN, and Kiera Reid of Chicago, IL; three brothers, Bernard Brown and Shiloh Taylor both of South Bend, IN, and Jayden Thompson of Ohio; parental grandparents, Lee Coats, Vicky Hollis, and Jack Hollis; great-grandparent, Sara Hunt, and a host of aunts and uncles: Angela Haynes of South Bend, IN, Samantha Siovhan Simone, Renee Thompson, Stephen, Christopher, and David Thompson.

Traychon was preceded in death by his maternal grandparent, Ethel Haynes; and great-grandparents, Ella May Taylor and Ida Taylor. Special loved ones to cherish his memory are Uriah Jonisha (mother of his son), Necola Chris (best friend), and special friend, Monique.

Services will be held at Alford's Mortuary on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., with viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at Alford's Mortuary.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send condolences at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alford's Mortuary
Download Now