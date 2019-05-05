Traychon Ravon Taylor



March 19, 2000 - April 30, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Traychon R. Taylor, 19, of South Bend, IN, peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 12:35 a.m., in Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN.



Traychon was born March 14, 2000 in Chicago, IL, to the union of Sabrina A. Taylor and David Thompson. Traychon was scheduled to graduate May of 2019 from John Adams High School. Traychon was always happy, he loved to dance, he had tons of hobbies such as basketball, singing, drawing, playing the video game, and telling jokes. Traychon loved his family very much, he loved making others laugh. He loved spending his time with his son and siblings. He was an awesome father.



Traychon leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved son, Tyson Taylor; his mother; Sabrina Taylor (Joslyn Lewis); his father, David Thompson; three sisters, Sylvia Taylor and Ja' Dae Sambo all of South Bend, IN, and Kiera Reid of Chicago, IL; three brothers, Bernard Brown and Shiloh Taylor both of South Bend, IN, and Jayden Thompson of Ohio; parental grandparents, Lee Coats, Vicky Hollis, and Jack Hollis; great-grandparent, Sara Hunt, and a host of aunts and uncles: Angela Haynes of South Bend, IN, Samantha Siovhan Simone, Renee Thompson, Stephen, Christopher, and David Thompson.



Traychon was preceded in death by his maternal grandparent, Ethel Haynes; and great-grandparents, Ella May Taylor and Ida Taylor. Special loved ones to cherish his memory are Uriah Jonisha (mother of his son), Necola Chris (best friend), and special friend, Monique.



Services will be held at Alford's Mortuary on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., with viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at Alford's Mortuary.



Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.



Visit our webpage to send condolences at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary