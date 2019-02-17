Trellis “Kay” McIntosh



Feb. 18, 1948 - Feb. 9, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Trellis “Kay” McIntosh, 70, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 9, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.



Kay was born on February 18, 1948, in Jonesboro, Arkansas to Otto and Nioma (Carter) Thomas. Kay was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Garvin “Mac” McIntosh.



Kay and Mac married on July 17, 1977, in Valparaiso, IN. Together they strove to honor God with their lives through numerous ministries and outreaches. Over the last 24 years, Kay worked side by side with the Prayerline directors at LeSea Broadcasting, where she sent hundreds of thousands of prayers around the world via the Ministry at Prayerline. She was devoted to her work and cherished her work family.



Kay enjoyed feeding people and hosting celebrations for friends and family in the home that she and Mac built together. Kay loved her family ardently and served as a pillar of faith and strength for each of them. She was a beautiful example of a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be remembered for her kind, selfless, and generous heart and will be missed by all who knew her.



Her family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during her two and a half year battle with cancer. We would especially like to thank those who helped care for her including Carol, Patty Sr., Sue, Barb, and Beth. We would also like to extend our gratitude to her exceptionally caring Hospice nurses, Abby and Jennifer.



Surviving are her brother, Eddie Thomas; children, Tim Hulse, Terry (Brenda) Hulse, and Patty (Brad) Raker of Indiana, and Garvin McIntosh, Lynn (Wayne) McIntosh, Tim (Colleen) McIntosh, and former daughter-in-law, Barb McIntosh of Wisconsin; grandchildren, Amanda (Kyle) Weber, Joseph and Jacob Kallas, Nicole (Mark) Spielbauer, Cory (Alexandra) McIntosh, Ryan (Elisabeth) Hulse, Katelynn (Brandon) Wingard, Lindsay (Isaiah) Fick, Leanne (Seth) Pelletier, Lillian, Jack, and Ava Raker; great-grandchildren, Madisyn, Amilya and Fynley Spielbauer, and Cameron McIntosh of Wisconsin, and Casey, Cayden and Wyatt Hulse, Angela Wingard and Scarlett Sanchez, and Emma Pelletier of Indiana.



A Celebration of Life Memorial for Kay will be held on Saturday, March 23 at the Oaks at SouthPaw Farm in Mishawaka, Indiana with a time of service to be announced in the coming weeks. For updates on the service please check the funeral home website. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with the final arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made to Center for Hospice or Feed the Hungry.



To leave the family an online condolence or check service details, please visit http://www.hahnfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary