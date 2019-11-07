|
|
Tremaine C. Riles
Jan. 31, 1982 - Nov. 3, 2019
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Tremaine C. Riles, 37, of South Bend, IN, born to Lawrence Riles, Sr. and Relanda Cannady passed away at 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, IN.
Tremaine was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Riles, Sr.; grandmothers, Geraldine Anilin and Bernice Riles; grandfathers, Roosevelt Cannady and Lawrence Riles, Sr.; sister, Rolene Riles-Kizer; and a very special cousin, Courtney Kimble.
Tremaine is survived by his mother, Relanda Cannady; sisters, Relanda Cutler and Nikki Riles; brothers, Curtis Cutler, Marvin Riles, and Lawrence Riles, Jr.; aunts, Darran, Dena, Tyria, and Carol Loyd, Yvonne Riles-Kincaid, Patricia A. Riles, and Pamela Riles-Hershberger; a special aunt, Jeanette and a special uncle, Todd Cannady; uncles, Lee, Charles, Marcus, and Todd Nailon, Kenneth and Michael Rilkes; nieces, Dai'Dreona Beard, Tyria Cutler, Dai'Jha Beard, Dai'Lawna Cutler, and Calise Cutler; nephews, Torrence Cutler, Tyrese Cutler, Tyrin Cutler, and Curtis Cutler along with a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Alford's Mortuary with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at Alford's Mortuary.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019