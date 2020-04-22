Home

Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
1925 - 2020
Tressie Pearl Rocole Obituary
Tressie Pearl Rocole

July 25, 1925 - April 18, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Tressie Pearl Rocole, 94, passed away at 8:50pm on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in her home.

Tressie was born on July 25, 1925 in Pottsville, Arkansas to the late Wright and Nancy (Carr) Wole. On January 31, 1945 in Harrisburg, Arkansas, Pearl married Lawrence Eugene Rocole, and he passed away on July, 24, 2014.

Pearl was a loving mother and grandmother to her two children, Jerry (Brenda) Rocole and Sandra Stauffer, 5 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great-grandchildren.

Pearl worked at K-mart for 21 years as a personnel director. She was active at the Ireland Road Church of God and the Hoosier Model A Club.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ireland Road Church of God or the Center for Hospice and Pallative Care.

A Graveside Service will take place at 1pm on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens with Ireland Road Church of God Pastor, CB Wiseman, officiating. CHAPEL HILL FUNERAL HOME, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561 is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences for the family may be made at chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 22, 2020
