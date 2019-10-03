Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Trey Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trey Devante Martinez


1992 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Trey Devante Martinez Obituary
Trey Devante Martinez

June 16, 1992 - Sept. 29, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Trey Devante Martinez, 27, passed away on Sunday. Trey was born June 16, 1992 in South Bend to Joseph Snyder and Margaret Martinez. Trey is survived by his mother, Margaret Martinez; father, Joseph Snyder; his first priority in life - his son, Avery Michael Martinez; grandparents, Bob and Carol Snyder; sisters, Adrianna & Esperanza “Cookie” Martinez; aunts, Jennifer Snyder and Elsa Trevino; uncles, Jamie and Jesse Martinez; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and dear precious friends.

Trey worked for Lippert Components. He was a creative and very talented artist. Trey was known for being hardworking, dependable, comical, and he was loved by everyone. He enjoyed music and making rap songs. Trey was very outstanding and had a very understanding personality. He loved his family and most of all enjoyed family functions. His son meant the world to him, everything he did was for him.

Visitation for Trey will be 2:00pm to 8:00pm, Sunday, October 6, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am Monday, October 7, 2019 in the funeral home chapel, with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to assist with funeral services. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
Download Now