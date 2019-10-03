|
Trey Devante Martinez
June 16, 1992 - Sept. 29, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Trey Devante Martinez, 27, passed away on Sunday. Trey was born June 16, 1992 in South Bend to Joseph Snyder and Margaret Martinez. Trey is survived by his mother, Margaret Martinez; father, Joseph Snyder; his first priority in life - his son, Avery Michael Martinez; grandparents, Bob and Carol Snyder; sisters, Adrianna & Esperanza “Cookie” Martinez; aunts, Jennifer Snyder and Elsa Trevino; uncles, Jamie and Jesse Martinez; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and dear precious friends.
Trey worked for Lippert Components. He was a creative and very talented artist. Trey was known for being hardworking, dependable, comical, and he was loved by everyone. He enjoyed music and making rap songs. Trey was very outstanding and had a very understanding personality. He loved his family and most of all enjoyed family functions. His son meant the world to him, everything he did was for him.
Visitation for Trey will be 2:00pm to 8:00pm, Sunday, October 6, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am Monday, October 7, 2019 in the funeral home chapel, with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to assist with funeral services. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019