Tristin Joseph “TJ” Butler
Aug. 21, 2004 - Nov. 10, 2019
VANDALIA, MI - Tristin Joseph “TJ” Butler, age 15, of Vandalia, became one of heaven's angels Sunday, November 10, 2019.
He was born August 21, 2004 in Yakima, Washington to James Butler Sr. and Michelle Perkins.
TJ loved anything he could do in and on water, playing hide and go seek and slug bug. He was a football player on the Ross Beatty Junior Varsity Football Team. He had an infectious smile and had a passion for Halloween. TJ adored his numerous nieces and nephews. He affectionately called his mother “Madre” and was the sunshine of her life. TJ will be missed tremendously by everyone he came in contact with.
TJ will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his mother, Michelle (Wade) Perkins-Gantt of Vandalia; father, James (Ashley) Butler, Sr. of Yakima, Washington; sisters, Jade Wilson, Jaimee Lyn Butler, Destiny Butler, and Bailey Butler, all of Yakima, Washington, Hannah Anderson, Trinity Gantt, Lily Butler, and Izzy Gantt; brothers, Austin Butler of Yakima, Washington, Daimyan Gantt, Devon Gantt, James Butler, Jr., and Briton Butler; grandparents, Sherry Ball of White Deer, Texas, Tess Kukes and Janice Perkins, both of Yakima, Washington, Martin Sr. and Lisa Bussey of Vandalia, Grandma and Grandpa Best of Yakima, Washington, and Grandpa Phil of Yakima, Washington; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends will gather Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for a time of telling stories and sharing memories in the Gymnasium of Ross Beatty High School, 22721 Diamond Cove Street, Cassopolis.
TJ's remains will be laid to rest in West Hills Memorial Park in Yakima, Washington.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019