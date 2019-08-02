|
|
Troy Akemon
Dec. 17, 1936 - July 30, 2019
MURFREESBORO, TN - Troy Akemon, 82, of Murfreesboro, TN, formerly of South Bend, IN, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital under the care of Avalon Hospice in Tennessee.
He was born on December 17, 1936 in Roxana, KY to the late James & Polly (Ingram) Akemon.
Troy is survived by his two daughters, Debra (Christopher) Haynes of Elkhart, IN and Karen (David) Griffith of Gallatin, TN; 4 grandchildren, Aubrey (Danny) Keough of Granger, IN, Austin Haynes of Elkhart, Zack (Kelly) Griffith of Georgia, and Sean (Jessica) Griffith of Maineville, OH; and a great-grandson, Colton Keough of Granger.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandy Akemon, his second wife, Nadine Dreibelbis, and a third wife, Carol Drew. Also preceding him in death where his 11 brothers and sisters.
Troy proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 until 1962, where he earned an Honorable Discharge.
He was employed at Bendix Corporation in Quality Control from 1966 to 2000. Troy enjoyed going to the casino, and playing poker; he was a wonderful friend to all who knew him. His family would tell you he didn't know a stranger.
Troy's constant companion was his cat, “Buttons” whom he loved dearly.
He was a fun-loving, generous soul, a wonderful father who loved his children and family with all his heart. He loved to make people smile and will be missed every single day, but because of his salvation in Christ, we know we will see him again.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Valley Park, where full Military Rites will be rendered.
Elkhart Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 2, 2019