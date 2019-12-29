|
Trudy Petersen
Feb. 23, 1945 - Dec. 26, 2019
NILES, MI - Trudy A. Petersen, 74, of Niles, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Battle Creek after a brief illness.
She was born on February 23, 1945 in Niles to the late Howard and Lenore (Bishop) Miller.
Trudy graduated from Niles High School, class of 1963. She married Robert A. Petersen at St. Mark Catholic Church in Niles on November 22, 1975. Trudy was employed by Smith Trucking, where she was the office manager, working over thirty years. She was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church. Trudy will be remembered for her cooking skills. She played pool for over thirty years on several leagues and played in three national tournaments after her team won local competitions. She collected and displayed beautiful Lena Liu Plates. Trudy's greatest love was for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a great-grandson, Deigo Salas; and siblings, David Miller, Vera Coleman, and Loretta Unger.
Trudy is survived by her husband, Robert A. Petersen; children, Brian (Brenda) Roberts and Steve Roberts; her stepchildren, Robert Petersen, Theresa (Kevin) Odle, and Diane (Kelly) Odle all of Niles; her grandchildren, Tim Petersen, Adam (Tiffany) Petersen, Sam (Taylor) Petersen, Jacob (Elise) Will, Janelle (Tony) Smith, Tasha Salas, and Shayne (Ashley) Odle; and nine great-grandchildren, Lacey, Kaitlyn, Alexis, Maddielynn, Hayden, Kataleena, Savannah, Everett, and Clairie.
A time of visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm with recitation of the Rosary at 7:30 pm, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Trudy Petersen will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Mark Catholic Church, 3 N. 19th Street, Niles, with Father Paul Doyle, C.S.C. and Brother Dennis Meyers, C.S.C. officiating. Committal rites will be held privately at Calvary Cemetery in Niles.
Memorial contributions may be made in Trudy's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
