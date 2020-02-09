|
Truman Diggins, Sr.
June 27, 1945 - Feb. 2, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - “Heaven is rejoicing to welcome him home”.
It is with sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Truman Diggins, Sr. informs you of his passing on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at age 74.
Truman was one of nine children born to the late Bennie F. and Dempsey L. (Johnson) Diggins.
Truman had retired as a self-employed renovation contractor. But he will be remembered mostly as an astute Bible teacher. He accepted Christ in 1976 at the Full Gospel Pentecostal Church in Seattle, WA and went on to serve in the prison ministry, street outreach, and to minister as an elder and pastor.
He was the beloved husband of his “queen”, Debra A. (Hardy) for more than 43 years. He will be remembered by his son, Truman Jr. of South Bend and daughter, Latrisa C. Diggins of Pleasant Prairie, WI.
Truman treasured his grandchildren and great-grandchildren whose grieving seems to be endless. Siblings, OD (Cheri), Samuel (Ruth), Bennie C. (Pauline), Girtha, Ella, and Norma also survive him and grieve his loss.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Monroe; sisters, Shirley Carnes and Millie Bradford; son, Lyman D. Diggins; and stepdaughter, Erica Hardy.
The Diggins family would like to thank Memorial Hospital for their excellent care along with EMS, SBPD, and Sherman's 52 Beauty Supply owner.
A Memorial Service of celebration will be held at a later date.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020