Tyler Carver
Sept. 17, 1995 - Sept. 5, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Tyler Allen Carver, 24, of Elkhart, IN passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. Tyler was born September 17, 1995 in St. Louis, MO to Tracey Carver and Aaron McCarroll, both of whom survive.
In addition to his parents, Tyler is survived by his twin sister, Morgan Carver of Westminster, CO; sister, Michaela Anderson of Sylmar, CA; brothers, Braylen and Kingston Rooney, both of Thornton, CO and Sterling and Hyland McCarroll, both of Oak Ridge, MO; stepfather, Jeremy Rooney of Bakersfield, CA; grandparents, Cindy (Charles) Van Tornhout of Osceola, IN, Scott McCarroll of Fayetteville, AR, and Jayme McCarroll of Murphysborough, IL; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Tyler loved the outdoors, especially biking, hiking, and running. He enjoyed reading books about philosophy, spending time at the library, and learning new things. He was a free spirit with a big heart and would help anyone who needed it. Tyler was true to his faith and avidly read his Bible.
A Funeral service for Tyler will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home for two hours prior to the service. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Tyler may be made to Palmer Funeral Homes, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615 to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.