1/1
Tyler Carver
1995 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tyler's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tyler Carver

Sept. 17, 1995 - Sept. 5, 2020

ELKHART, IN - Tyler Allen Carver, 24, of Elkhart, IN passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. Tyler was born September 17, 1995 in St. Louis, MO to Tracey Carver and Aaron McCarroll, both of whom survive.

In addition to his parents, Tyler is survived by his twin sister, Morgan Carver of Westminster, CO; sister, Michaela Anderson of Sylmar, CA; brothers, Braylen and Kingston Rooney, both of Thornton, CO and Sterling and Hyland McCarroll, both of Oak Ridge, MO; stepfather, Jeremy Rooney of Bakersfield, CA; grandparents, Cindy (Charles) Van Tornhout of Osceola, IN, Scott McCarroll of Fayetteville, AR, and Jayme McCarroll of Murphysborough, IL; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Tyler loved the outdoors, especially biking, hiking, and running. He enjoyed reading books about philosophy, spending time at the library, and learning new things. He was a free spirit with a big heart and would help anyone who needed it. Tyler was true to his faith and avidly read his Bible.

A Funeral service for Tyler will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home for two hours prior to the service. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date.

Contributions in memory of Tyler may be made to Palmer Funeral Homes, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615 to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes River Park / South Bend

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved