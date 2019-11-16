|
|
Tyrone E. Redman
Dec. 7, 1949 - Nov. 15, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Tyrone E. Redman, 69, of Mishawaka, passed away during the early morning hours of November 15 in the Center for Hospice in Elkhart, with his loving family at his side. Terry was born in South Bend on December 7, 1949 to Homer and Mary (Shields) Redman. On March 3, 1973, Terry married the love of his life, Diana Ball, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in South Bend. He worked for the Beck Corp. in Elkhart for twenty years and then went on to another career with Mishawaka Utilities. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. As he got older, Terry and his wife Diana spent many great years at their lake house. He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church. His greatest joy came though being with family, especially his grandchildren.
Terry is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Diana Redman, along with their two children, Christine (Troy) Hoover of Tipton, Indiana and Craig (Jami) Redman of South Bend. He was the very proud grandpa of four: Abigail, Alyssa, Alivia, and Aidan. He is also survived by a brother, Roger (Judy) Redman of Osceola. He was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, November 17 from 2:00 until 5:00pm and one hour prior to the service in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. A service celebrating Terry's life will be held at 11:00am, Monday, November 18 in the funeral chapel with Pastor Bryan Borger officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Fairview Cemetery of Mishawaka. Memorial contributions may be made in Terry's name to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Diana and his children wish to express their deep thanks and appreciation to the staff of Center for Hospice for their care and dedication to Terry.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 16, 2019