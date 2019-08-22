Home

Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Ulysses Sconiers


1957 - 2019
Ulysses Sconiers Obituary
Ulysses Sconiers

June 29, 1957 - August 14, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Mr. Ulysses Sconiers, 62, a beloved son, brother, and friend who resided in Indianapolis, IN for over 35 years, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

“Ultra Cool” or “UC” as he was affectionately known to his family and friends was born on June 29, 1957 in South Bend, IN to Samuel H. Sconiers and the late Ida Mae Sconiers. UC graduated from LaSalle High School in 1976 and earned a degree from IUPUI - Purdue School of Engineering and Technology in Indianapolis, IN. UC worked for AT&T as a Technical Engineer for over 30 years.

Surviving family members left to cherish his memory include his father, Samuel Sconiers of South Bend, IN; eight siblings, Harvey (Kathy) Sconiers, Jr. of Michigan City, IN, Wallace (Cheryl) Sconiers of San Diego, California, Annie (Melvin) Tardy and Curtis both of South Bend, Fred (Valerie) Sconiers of Phoenix, AZ, Georgia Bird and Elma Quinn both of South Bend, and John Sconiers of Phoenix, AZ, a host of nieces and nephews, and family. Honorary mention for daughter Moja (Randy) Harmon and papa UC‘s little girl Kourtney, all of Virginia. UC was preceded in death by his mother, Ida Sconiers and nephew, Alexander Gill.

Funeral services will be Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11 a.m with viewing one hour prior at ALFORD'S MORTUARY where arrangements have been entrusted. Please visit our website to leave condolences at www.alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019
