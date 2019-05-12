Home

Oct. 13, 1942 - May 8, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Ursula Bartkowiak, 76, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Ursula was born October 13, 1942 in Tczew, Poland to Joseph and Felicia (Czerwinski) Noetzel. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Margaret Edwards.

On December 25, 1962, Ursula married her loving husband, Stanley Bartkowiak. He survives along with their daughter, Kathy Kaser and son, Andrew (Kristin) Bartkowiak; grandchildren, Kyle Dombrowski, Kody Dombrowski, Hannah Edwards, A.J. Bartkowiak, Jordon Edwards, and Joseph Bartkowiak; and great-grandchildren, Mason & Sadie Dombrowski.

Ursula was the rock of her family, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be forever loved and greatly missed.

Per Ursula's wishes, no public services will be held. St. Joseph Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 12, 2019
