Valeria K. Shively
March 4, 1927 - Feb. 3, 2020
PLYMOUTH, IN - Valeria Katherine Shively, 92, of Plymouth, passed away at 7:00 am, Monday, February 3, 2020 in Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home. Valeria was born on March 4, 1927, the daughter of the late George and Nettie (Reaker) Barts. On March 22, 1947, she married Harold Shively. He passed away on April 25, 1996. She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Reidenbach and Peggy Shuppert; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Deb) Brown-Hillyer, James Brown, Kimberly (Jeff) Reynolds, and Kyle (Jessica “Rosie”) Shuppert; and four great-grandchildren, Ruby Shuppert, Colin Shuppert, Colt Reynolds, and Shelby Reynolds. He was preceded in death by brother, Stanley Shively. Valeria loved her family first and would do and give anything for them because she always felt like she had more than needed. She loved her sweets, including ice cream and cookies and enjoyed listening to Christian music. Valeria loved being outside in her garden and driving a tractor out in the fields helping Harold on the farm. Most of all, she loved mowing the yard. Visitation will be held from 10:00-12:00 pm, Monday, February 10, 2020 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2020 St Rd 331, Bremen. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 pm, Monday in the funeral home. Burial will take place in New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the , 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020