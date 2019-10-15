Home

Sept. 12, 1934 - Oct. 12, 2019

BREMEN, IN - Valeria Mae “Sis” Laudeman, 85, of Bremen, went home to be with the Lord on at 10:30 am, October 12, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Theodore and Berna (Weldy) Hardy on September 12, 1934 in Bremen, Indiana. Surviving are her children, Debra (Ray) Lester of Bremen, Christina (Luther) Spencer of Bremen, Victoria (Edward) Whirledge of Etna Green, and Michael Laudeman of Bremen. Also surviving are brothers, Rhidley (Sandy) Edel of Bremen and Paul (Cindy) Edel of Bourbon; four grandchildren, Toby (Jamie) Spencer of Anchorage, AK, Bobbi Laudeman of Bremen, Jenna (Clint) Thomas-Appleseth of Oklahoma City, and Jeremiah Laudeman of Bremen, four great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Melvin Hardy, Owen Hardy, and Keith Hardy. Valeria loved camping, fishing, and boating.Visitation will be held from 11:00-1:00 pm, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm in the funeral home. Pastor Nathan Bate will officiate. Burial will take place in the Bremen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 15, 2019
