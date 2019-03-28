Valerie Jean Kramer



Dec. 30, 1954 - March 25, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Valerie Jean Kramer, after fighting years of serious health conditions and surviving close-calls, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, March 25, 2019. Valerie will always be remembered for her selfless acts of kindness, benevolence, mastery of sewing, baking, cooking, and immense love for her family.



Valerie was born December 30, 1954 in South Bend, IN. In 1976, she met the love of her life, Christopher Kramer, whom she married on June 14, 1980. Together, they lived a life grounded in family and faith.



Valerie worked for McDonald's restaurant for over forty years. She loved telling stories of growing up on the family farm which she was able to share with her young daughters. Valerie had a special talent of sewing Halloween costumes for her three daughters and children of close friends, a tradition that she continued with her grandchildren. Valerie truly lived her life serving others. She would often open her door to those who were in need. She was an avid reader, a devout member of Saint Jude Parish, and Rosary Sodality. She was also an active member of Cursillo, serving on team and knitting slippers for the candidates on Cursillo weekend.



Valerie is survived by her husband, Chris Kramer; three daughters, Jennifer (Chuck) Albaugh, Erica (Chad) Horvath, and Ashley Kramer; five grandchildren, Auston, Emma, Charlie, Henry, and Wyatt; one sister, Zeda (Ed) Ault; two brothers, John (Susan) Gilbert and Eric (Denise) Gilbert; and two sisters-in-law, Tammy and Sylvia Gilbert. Valerie is preceded in death by her mother, Alice (Miller) Gilbert; one brother, Mark Gilbert; and her maternal grandparents, Roy and Ruth Miller.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 19704 Johnson Rd., South Bend, IN 46614. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend. Friends may call on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46614 from 2:00-8:00 PM where a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM.



Contributions in memory of Valerie may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church, 19704 Johnson Rd., South Bend, IN 46614, or the Ronald McDonald House, 610 N. Michigan St., Suite 310, South Bend, IN 46601.



Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.