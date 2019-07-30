|
Valoree L. Engle
August 22, 1960 - July 24, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Valoree L. Engle, 59, of South Bend, passed away in Elkhart, Indiana, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was born on August 22, 1960 in Coldwater, Michigan, to the late Ira O. and Darlene (Bowen) Engle.
Valoree was a heavy equipment operator for construction companies for eighteen years, retiring in 2016. She also was a member of Union #150.
Valoree is survived by her three siblings, Deborah (Aaron) Abbott of Battle Creek, Michigan, Michael O. (Linda) Engle of Bellevue, Michigan, and Mark Engle of Elkhart.
No services are planned at this time. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Humane Society of Elkhart County, 54687 County Road 19, Bristol, Indiana 46507.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 30, 2019