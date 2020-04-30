Home

Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Graveside service
Friday, May 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
Valory G. Barnes


1941 - 2020
Valory G. Barnes Obituary
Valory G. Barnes

Jan. 24, 1941 - April 26, 2020

OSCEOLA, IN - Valory G. Barnes, 79, passed away at 9:15 PM on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Greenleaf Health Campus in Elkhart. He was born January 24, 1941 in South Bend to (the late) Thomas and Helen (Freed) Barnes. On December 10, 1995, Valory married Alice (Wooden) and she passed away on November 15, 2018. Valory was also preceded in death by a brother, Clyde (Diane) Barnes.

Valory is survived by his daughters, Jodie (John Semala) Wells, Penny (Patrick) Farwell-Owens, and Cindy (Andy) Horvath; stepson, James Jennings; brother, Roland (Cheryl) Barnes; and 9 grandchildren. Valory served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force. He was a pattern maker at Garvey Pattern and retired from EPW in Elkhart. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, hunting, gardening, making stained glass windows, and woodworking. He was a member of Calvary Bible Church.

A Graveside Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 AM Friday, May 1, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 10776 McKinley Hwy. with Pastor Stacey Wilder officiating. Funeral arrangements through Chapel Hill Funeral Home. To share a remembrance of Valory or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 30, 2020
