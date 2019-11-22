|
|
Vance Lopp
March 23, 1939 - Nov. 20, 2019
SYRACUSE, IN - Vance Lopp, 80, of Syracuse, IN, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at Goshen Hospital on November 20, 2019. Born March 23, 1939, Vance was often described by others as the type of person we should all aspire to be. He was not only humble, honest, and hardworking, but he was a true family man always focused on supporting his children and teaching his grandchildren the finer points of lake life.
Vance was born in Nappanee, IN to Fred and Alberta (Weygand) Lopp. He enjoyed countless successes as a high school athlete, earning his way into the Elkhart County High School Sports Hall of Fame. After high school, he attended Butler University and graduated from IU Dental School, eventually practicing his entire career in Bremen, IN. He cared deeply for his patients and dental community and continued to serve surrounding areas through various dental offices during his retirement years.
Vance genuinely enjoyed meeting new people throughout his life's journey and took great interest in anyone who crossed his path. He enjoyed being actively involved in the community and was always happy to share his knowledge of sports, travel, and his beloved Lake Wawasee. He is preceded in death by his wife Deborah, father Fred, and mother Alberta. He is survived by his brother Stan, son Tim (Melanie) Lawwill, daughter Holly (Steve) McCormick, and grandchildren Leia, Lexi, John, Dylan, Will, and Chloe. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 3-7 PM at the Eastlund Funeral Home. Services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11 AM at the St. Andrews United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation, or to the St. Andrews Thrift Shop in Vance's name.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 22, 2019