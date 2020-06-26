Velma C. Crone
Nov. 21, 1927 - June 18, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Velma C. Crone, 92, of Granger passed away at 3:43 a.m. Thursday, June 18 at Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Mrs. Crone was born November 21, 1927 in South Bend to the late Katherine Schreiber Wukovits and Nicholas Wukovits and was a lifetime area resident. On February 19, 1955 in South Bend, as Velma Wukovits she married William R. Crone, who preceded her in death in 2006. She is survived by nieces and nephews including Marie Hadley (John) of Southlake, TX, Joseph Orban (Esther) of Granger, IN, Frank Scheu of Osceola, IN, Suzanne Wilson (Dan) of Michigan City, IN, James Desits of North Liberty, IN, and Kathy Rand, Bruce Wukovits, Michael Wukovits, and Donna Abel (Phil) all of South Bend, IN. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Mrs. Joan Wukovits of South Bend, IN.
Velma's sisters, Gizella and Anne; and brothers, William, Frank, and Louis preceded her in death.
Velma served for many years as Administrative Assistant and Office Manager at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger, Indiana. Prior to St. Pius, she was employed by Notre Dame University. Velma enjoyed participating in the Knights of Columbus activities with her husband, William Crone, and she enjoyed reading, playing golf, and was a huge fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 30 at St. Pius Catholic Church with Monsignor William Schooler officiating. Committal services and burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 29 in the Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer North Chapel, 17033 Cleveland Rd.
Memorial contributions in Velma's name may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Rd., Granger, IN 46530. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.