Velma F. Garner
Aug. 20, 1925 - Aug. 19, 2019
NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Velma F. Garner, 93, of North Liberty passed away Monday, August 19, one day before her 94th birthday at Community Hospital in Bremen. She was born August 20, 1925 in Union Mills to the late Paul and Julia (Rosza) Pozil. On April 13, 1947 in Valparaiso, IN, she married Elmer E. Garner, who preceded her in 2005.
Velma is survived by two daughters, Sandy Morgan of South Bend and Carol (Bruce) Sherk of North Liberty; one son, Brian (Ashley) Garner of Granger; ten grandchildren, Christine (Todd) Leinenbach, Kimberly Chadwick, Stacy (Sam) Clark, Lee (Robin) Morgan, Laura (Timmy) Werntz, Ian Garner, Conner Garner, Liam Garner, Nolan Garner, and Kazanna Garner; twelve great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded by one daughter, Linda Morgan; three sisters, Mary Sparks, Rose Grieger, and Vera Heath; and six brothers, John, George, Steve, Joe, Louis and Alex Pozil.
Velma worked at TV Time in Bremen for several years. She spent many happy summers at the family lake house on Lake of the Woods in Bremen. She loved to watch hummingbirds and butterflies and talk with family and friends. Velma was a fantastic cook who loved filling her home with family and hosting holiday celebrations. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother; she made sure her children and grandchildren felt that they were loved and that she was their safe haven. She filled their lives with wonder, beauty and love. Velma is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all of her family.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 23 at 12:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Complex, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville, with Pastor Brian White officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Union Mills Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Velma may be made to Lakeville United Methodist Church, 610 N. Michigan St., Lakeville, IN 46536 or Liberty Township Ambulance, 210 S. Stewart St., North Liberty, IN 46554.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019