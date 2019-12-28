|
|
Velma Grise
March 20, 1927 - Dec. 26, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Velma R. Grise, age 92, of Southfield Village, South Bend passed away at 9:05 a.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019. Velma was born March 20, 1927, in Hanna, IN, to the late Harry L. and Ida L. (Knope) Rinker, the feisty youngest of 6 siblings growing up on a farm.
As a young woman, Velma moved from the farm to South Bend, “the big city,” and began her career as a bank teller, going on to become a branch manager and retiring in 1989 from Tower Federal after thirty years of service.
Velma met the love-of-her-life, Kenneth L. Grise, on a blind date. On October 16, 1954, Velma married Kenny at the First Methodist Church of South Bend, beginning a loving marriage of 62 years. Velma & Ken lived in the Edison Park area of South Bend, where they raised 2 sons, Steve and Rick. They were active members at River Park United Methodist Church, where Velma enjoyed singing in the choir for many years.
Velma loved spending time with Ken and friends - watching Ken bluff his way to miraculous Euchre wins, bowling and playing golf, cross-stitching, seeing the USA, and snow-birding with friends in Florida and Arizona. Velma loved to laugh and was quick with a one-liner. An avid shopper, she will be remembered for her impeccable sense of style, her amazing hair, and her epic costume jewelry collection.
She cherished spending time with her three grandchildren Adrian, Christian and Myriam. Her famous “Nana cookies”, baked always with much love, and often a grandkid on the kitchen counter to “help” her, have traveled hundreds of miles to loved ones and are now part of deeply cherished family traditions.
Velma is survived by her loving son and daughter-in-law, Steven Grise and Maritza Poza-Grise of Landenburg, PA, her adored grandchildren, Adrian (Ellen), Christian, and Myriam Grise, and loving nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by Ken on January 23, 2017, her son, Rick, on May 15, 1979, and her grandson Julian, on October 22, 1987. Velma was also preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy Shekowski, Helen Richey, Alice Taylor and two brothers, Raymond and Lee Rinker.
Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Palmer Funeral Home - River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615. Pastor Scott Yoder, Velma's nephew, will officiate. Friends and family may gather two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Velma will be buried next to her husband, Ken, at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, IN, after a private graveside service on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Contributions in memory of Velma R. Grise may be made to River Park United Methodist Church, 920 South 23rd Street, South Bend, IN 46615. Online condolences may be sent through www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 28, 2019