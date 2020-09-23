Velma Marie Gilliam
May 18, 1918 - Sept. 16, 2020
CLARKSVILLE, TN -
Velma Marie Owens Gilliam was welcomed Home on September 16, 2020 at 10:15 AM from her residence in Clarksville, TN with daughter Shirley, grandson Jim, and his girlfriend Lauren at her bedside.
Velma was the adoring daughter of Edgar Herbert Owens and Dora Ella Rogers Owens. She was born at home in Nortonville, IL on May 18, 1918. She is predeceased by her siblings and their spouses, Harvey Owens (Vera) and Orville Owens [Maurine); her sister, Iva Bernice Owens Covey (Verbie); husband, Orville Gilliam, son, Dennis Carl Gilliam, and son-in-law, Donald Ross.
Velma had some of the wanderlust of her grandfather, George Washington Rogers. She left home in Woodson, IL soon after graduating from Jacksonville (IL) High School. She and brother Orville resided at the same boarding house in Chicago, and Velma worked in a corner restaurant as a server. On her first day she met a handsome trucker from Tennessee, Orville Gilliam.
On August 1, 1939, she married W. Orville Gilliam in Hammond, IN. They lived in Dyer, IN from that time until the fall of 1978. Family was the center of Velma's world with Orville and their children, Judith Ann (Stuart Gruber] of Mishawaka, IN, Shirley Marie Ross of Clarksville, TN, and son Dennis (deceased August 1992). Velma is also survived by her grandson, James Gilliam Ross, the light of her life, and his girlfriend, Lauren Hasse. Velma is also survived by nieces and nephews and their descendants on both the Owens and Gilliam sides of the family.
Dinner every night was like Sunday afternoon meals for most families: fried chicken, pot roast, pork chops, pheasant and quail from Orville's hunting often the centerpiece of the meal that included potatoes, vegetables, her famous yeast rolls, and homemade dessert. Velma was an excellent seamstress -- making drapes, costumes for music recitals, dresses and skirts, and formal dresses -- whatever Judy and Shirley wanted.
Helping children was always a priority for Velma. She was the permanent Room Mother, making cookies and cupcakes for school parties. She organized Sunday School and two-week summer Vacation Bible School classes at the Dyer Union Church, which ultimately became the First United Presbyterian Church of Dyer. She continued as Sunday School Coordinator, and was vital on the Building Committee as plans developed to construct a new facility on south Hart Street. She led a number of other seamstresses in making all the draperies for the large multipurpose room.
In October 1978, Orville and Velma moved to his hometown of Portland, TN, where most of the Gilliam family still resided. Enjoying their new home, they entertained family and neighbors. Velma enjoyed choir and circle groups at McKendree Methodist Church and the local Garden Club. Their world changed in the summer of 1981 with Orville's diagnosis of lung cancer. He was at home, under Velma's tender care, except for a few short hospitalizations, until his passing in September 1982.
Several years later, Velma set her sights on moving north, closer to her children. She fulfilled a lifetime dream of living in a college community, so she moved to Bloomington, IN. Her townhouse was five minutes from the mall, and Velma loved her shopping access. With various neighbors she attended travelogues at the Auditorium and performances at the Musical Arts Center. She enjoyed IU sports on TV with a neighbor whose husband had been an IU coach. She was living in Bloomington when Jim was born. If Shirley called early in the morning that Jim was sick and staying home from the sitter and/or school, Velma was rolling in by noon to lend a grandmother's loving touch.
She had an extended stay in Chicago with son Dennis as his health declined. She handled errands, accompanied him on appointments, and provided her loving care until he passed. Velma stayed in Chicago to settle Dennis' affairs before returning to her home in Bloomington. Before long, she was ready to make another move, this time closer to Judy, Stu, Shirley, Don, and Jim. A condo about five minutes from her daughters' homes was the perfect answer. Time with her family, activities at First United Methodist Church, writing memoirs, and volunteering at schools filled her days. She continued to travel and visit often with sister Iva and brother-in-law Verbie. She also made several Spring Break trips to Disney World, including cruises, with her family.
In August 2008 she moved to Clarksville, TN with Don and Shirley as Jim started his college days at Austin Peay State University. Velma was 90, still vibrant and driving as she learned new territory. She enjoyed the warmer weather and sunshine that Mishawaka sometimes lacked. Velma started her day with coffee and toast, sharing toast with the family dogs, Bud and Duke. She made her home with the Rosses until the fall of 2019 when she chose to move to a new assisted living facility closeby. Here she made new friends and wowed staff and residents.
Velma was known for her Christian faith, intense patriotism, family loyalty, positive outlook on life, style and grace, and tenacity in all situations. She touched the lives of all who knew her, and she will live in our hearts forever.
Arrangements are under the care of Wilkinson-Wiseman in Portland, TN. On Sunday, September 20, visitation is from 1:00 to 3:00 pm., immediately followed by her service at 3:00 p.m. Then Velma will be laid to rest beside Orville and Dennis at Rest Lawn Cemetery in Franklin, KY.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to any charity of the donor's choice
.