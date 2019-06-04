Vendel Vegh



Nov. 10, 1938 - May 31, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Vendel Vegh, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at 1:45pm Friday, May 31, 2019. Born November 10, 1938 in Rabapatona, Hungary, Vendel escaped during the 1956 Hungarian Revolution at the age of 17. Shortly after arriving in the United States he was drafted by the U.S. Army, taking a role as combat engineer in Germany. Vendel was employed with Bendix for a period of time but quickly realized self-employment was a better fit for him. Known to his customers as “Ozark,” Vendel was a successful business owner in South Bend, Indiana for over 40 years, instilling a very strong work ethic in all of his children.



Vendel enjoyed cooking, fishing, hunting, boating, travelling, and entertaining. He most enjoyed travelling to Hungary to visit his brother, sister, nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. Vendel was known for his unfiltered one-liners, saucy sense of humor, love of women, champagne, and entertaining parties for his beloved European friends and family.



Vendel was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He is survived by all of his children, siblings, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



We would like to thank his caregivers and nurses for all of their hard work and patience.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6-8 pm and from 11-11:45am Thursday at the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 pm Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Hungary Church, 829 W. Calvert St. Burial will take place at the Hungarian Sacred Heart Cemetery, 56447 Pine Rd. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.zahoran.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 4, 2019