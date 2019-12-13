|
Vera A. Jackson
Oct. 13, 1957 - Dec. 2, 2019
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Vera Ann Jackson, age 62, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Monday afternoon, December 2, 2019.
She was born October 13, 1957 in Clarksdale, Mississippi to Odell and Deatrice Crumb. After her father passed, she was reared by her father, Willie T. and Deatrice Booker.
Vera's passion was giving of herself as she was loving, kind, and generous. She would give the shirt off her back to anyone in need. She enjoyed traveling, crocheting and knitting, and taking her parents to professional sporting events and theatrical plays throughout the United States. Vera enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Vera will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her mother, Deatrice (Jackson) Booker of Cassopolis; one daughter, Latoya Jackson of Indianapolis, Indiana; one son, Joshua (Kaitlyn) Jackson of Three Rivers; one granddaughter, Elaziah Jackson of Indianapolis, Indiana; one grandson, DaNeal Jackson of Indianapolis, Indiana; eight sisters, Dornzella (Raphael Sr.) Beecham, Nadine (Nelson Rogers) Booker, Corine (Teron) Jackson, Stephanie (Randolph Dumas) Booker, Willa Booker, all of Chicago, Gayla (Randall White) Crumb and LaMeasia (Mark) Gooden, both of Atlanta, Georgia; Jacqueline Booker of Three Rivers; one brother, Odell Crumb of Cassopolis; and a host of nieces, nephews, grand, great and great-great-nieces & nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her fathers, Odell Crumb and Willie T. Booker; one son, Martin Jackson; one brother, Anthony Crumb; and her Godmother, Dovie Simmons.
Family and friends will gather Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.
Ms. Jackson will be laid to rest in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Cassopolis.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 13, 2019