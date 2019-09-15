|
Vera Jean Gouker
May 8, 1929 - August 27, 2019
LAKEVILLE, IN - Vera Jean Gouker, 90, passed away at her home in Lakeville, Indiana on August 27, 2019. Born to Ernest and Elizabeth Colson on May 8, 1929, Vera graduated from Riley High School, South Bend, Indiana. A year later she married her high school sweetheart, Lyle H. Kline. They had three children: Kathy, Kurt, and Karen. She worked at Wyatt State Bank and 3M Business Machines. In 1974 Lyle passed away. Vera and Karen opened the Hilltop Restaurant in Lakeville in 1979.
Vera was a good business person, a hard worker, and she enjoyed people. She was a principled and caring person. She reached out to strangers passing through town and locals alike. She was a matriarch to many teenagers whose first job was to bus, wash dishes, or wait tables. In doing so she helped raise a village of kids with love, laughter, and compassion. It's remarkable that some of her valued employees have worked there for 20-40 years. She considered them her life long friends as well as many loyal customers. The restaurant was often a gathering place where people made new friends. Other customers had only a brief glimpse of who she was by enjoying the good food, antiques, and congenial atmosphere that reflected the history and community of Lakeville and South Bend. She took pride in their cooking, good service, and cleanliness.
Vera was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her grandson, Brian D. Kline as well as her sister, Mary DeRyckere and husband Raymond DeRyckere; her sister, Betty Ross; her brother, John C. Colson; and her niece, Ruth Colson.
Her survivors are Kathy and husband Michael Gray; Kurt and wife Kate Kline; and Karen Iovino, as well as her beloved grandchildren: Adam and Brett Gray, Danny and Jay Kline, and Gabriel (Kristin) Iovino; and her great-grandchildren, Ben and Analise Iovino. She also has two surviving nephews, John (Anne) and Stuart Colson.
Vera wished to be cremated and she did not want a service. She fought through her health problems with the daily help and support of her daughters. She was grateful for her friend, Cindy Reed, who also helped her. Vera made friends with and appreciated Heartland Hospice employees: Leslie Jeffers, Tara Jackson, Shelley Buck, Kristine Edwards, Debbie Beck, Kaylie and others whose names escape our memory, but not their kindness. She also had visitors who brought her flowers, candy, homemade cookies, and helped her daughters. She appreciated them as do her daughters.
If you wish to make a contribution in her memory, Riley Children's Hospital was her favorite charity. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date and will be announced at the restaurant or on the Hilltop's social media page. You may also wish to leave your thoughts or a memory on that page.
She loved her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed antiques, fudge, flowers, birds, peanut buster parfaits, and Sunday drives. She was fond of the saying: “Carpe Diem”. She was a venerable and humble leader. We love her and will miss her.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019