Vera Lane
April 1, 1928 - Sept. 5, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - It is with great sadness that the family of Vera Lane announces her passing after a long illness due to Dementia on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the age of 92. Vera was born from the union of Fred and Parilee Robinson on April 1, 1928. She was a long time resident of South Bend after arriving here from Tennessee at a very young age. She worked many years as a caregiver for many people in the South Bend community. She married William Lane who preceded her in death August 1977.
Vera will be fondly remembered by her children, Margaret Pope, Louis Lane (Rebecca Lane), and Linda (Robert Sibert) and by her eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, as well as her sister, Ann Robinson. Vera was preceded in death by her husband, William Lane, her son, William Melvin Lane, her 12 brothers and sisters, and her granddaughter, Francine Fielder.
Vera will be fondly remembered by the Kingdom Christian Center Church which is pastored by the Reverend Canneth Lee. She served as a faithful church member for many years. She demonstrated her devotion to her faith by visiting the sick and shut-in, providing them with comfort, conversations, and their favorite meals. Vera will be missed by her Eastern Star Family, The Household of Ruth, and the Our Day Together Organization.
Mrs. Lane's favorite quote was, “Every GOODBYE does not mean GOODBYE”. While we will all miss Mrs. Lane's physical presence, we all find great comfort realizing that this homegoing is not our final goodbye to her. The faithful have been promised that we will all see her again in the great beyond someday. Mrs. Lane taught us that we must not count the days before we see her again. We must make each day count just like she did.
The Funeral service for Mrs. Lane is 11:00 a.m. Friday with visitation one hour before the service at Cobb Funeral Home, with interment in Highland Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be placed on the funeral home's website: www.cobbfuneralhomes.com
.