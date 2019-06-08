Resources More Obituaries for Vera Norris Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Vera Mae "Rose" Norris

NILES, MI - Mrs. Vera Mae “Rose” Norris, age 87 years, of Niles, Michigan, passed away at 5:50pm on June 1, 2019 with family gathered around her at Brentwood Assisted Living of Niles, following an extended illness.



She was born on August 27, 1931 in Buchanan Twp. to Martin and Katherine (Thierbach) Altergott. She graduated from Central High School in South Bend, Indiana; however, she attended Buchanan High School prior to that. She was first employed at S.S. Kresge's Dime Store in downtown South Bend. After graduating she worked at Electro-Voice in Buchanan for 18 years, retiring in 1967. She was then a homemaker and worked part-time at the former Ned's Meat Processing in Niles.



Rose was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Niles, the Moose Lodge Auxiliary #449 in Buchanan, and the What-so-Ever group at the First Presbyterian Church. Rose and Francis were snowbirds, traveling to Lakeland, Florida every winter where she enjoyed playing bingo and shuffleboard; she was a “Red Hatter” and enjoyed meeting and making many new friends which lasted her lifetime. Rose liked to go to the casinos. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cross stitch, doing needle work, and crochet. She crocheted many dishcloths, doilies, and hats. She donated the hats to various charities and the Niles Community Schools for those in need. But, her greatest joy was her family.



On January 9, 1954 in the First Presbyterian Church in Niles, she married Francis Lee Norris who preceded her in death in 2016. Together they celebrated 62 years of marriage and had 3 children.



Surviving family includes their children, Gary L. (& Marian LaBo) Norris, Nancy (& Jerry Pollay) Lowery-Pollay, and Scott Norris all of Niles; grandchildren, Shaun (& Carly) Norris of Niles and Mikael (& Kelly) Norris of Hockley, Texas; great-grandchildren, Marshall Wismer, Ava Hoskins, and Finn Norris; god-daughter, Jamie Janke of Niles; brothers, Rienholdt “Curly” Altergott and Elmer R. Altergott both of Niles; sister-in-law, Sandra Altergott-Raber of Niles; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by her parents; Francis's parents, Dick and Bertha Norris; a son-in-law, Mahlon L. Lowery; and brothers, Ruben, Fred, and Larry Altergott.



The family would also like to extend a heartfelt “THANK-YOU” to the entire staff at Brentwood Assisted Living for all their exceptional care, support, and love they gave our mother while she resided there for the last 2 1/2 years.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brentwood Assisted Living of Niles, First Presbyterian Church of Niles, or the Parkinson's Foundation.



A Memorial Services will be held at 12Noon on Monday, June 10, 2019 in HALBRITTER WICKENS FUNERAL HOME, 615 E. Main St., Niles, where family and friends may gather two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow in Silverbrook Cemetery.



Condolences for the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com. Published in South Bend Tribune from June 8 to June 9, 2019