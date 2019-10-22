|
|
Verda E. Bussanmas
Feb. 09, 1923 - Oct. 19, 2019
BREMEN, IN - Verda
Evelyn Bussanmas, 96 of Bremen, passed away peacefully at 10:40 am, Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Healthwin Specialized Care of South Bend. Verda was born on February 9, 1923 in Mishawaka. Verda proudly served her country in the US Army at the 73rd WAC Hospital before her honorable discharge in 1945. She was a member of the Bremen V.F.W. and enjoyed golf and her flower gardens. She is survived by a son, Charles Kling of St. Cloud, FL; six grandchildren, Robert Kling, Chad (Jenny) Kling, Dawn (Aaron) Budny, Bodie (Shannon) Kling, Christa (Vaughn) Ross and Corey (Kristi) Kling; and nine great grandchildren, Josh, Morgan, Tyler, Samantha, Emily, Alayna, Ellee, Klara and Kyra. She is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Julie Kling of Bremen. Preceded in death by sons, Orville “Jay” Kling an Garry Kling. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm in the funeral homes. Pastor Jim Morse will officiate and burial will take place in the Bremen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to , 922 E Colfax Ave, South Bend, IN 46617 Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019