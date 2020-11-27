Verda Kidd
May 9, 1930 - Nov. 22, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Verda Irene Kidd, 90, passed away on November 22, 2020 at 8:45 pm, at The Hearth at Juday Creek, Granger, Indiana. Verda was born on May 9, 1930 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Clyde and Helen (Mills) McClanahan. She married the love of her life, Clyde B. Kidd on June 6, 1951, who preceded her in death on November 27, 2015. Her daughter, Sharon Kidd preceded her in death on September 18, 1971.
She is survived by her sons, Wayne A. (Jody) Kidd of Venice, Florida and Daniel K. (Joyce Anne) Kidd of Granger, Indana; daughter, Susan M. True of Dowagiac, Michigan; five grandchildren, Keith, Michele, Morgan, Matthew, and Joseph; and four great-grandchildren, Keith Jr., A.J., Dylen, and Ethen. Verda is also survived by two younger brothers, Tom McClanahan and Al McClanahan.
In Verda's younger days, she loved to read love stories and take care of the garden, from which she canned and froze most of the fruits and vegetables for the whole family to enjoy year-round. Verda's greatest joy in life was caring for her family and anyone else who entered into her life. In the last year-and-a-half, Verda lived at The Hearth at Juday Creek and called everyone there her new family. Our family deeply appreciates the love and care that The Hearth gave to our mother. She was a very happy person and judged no one; Verda was the type of person that was glad to meet you, no matter who you were.
In keeping with Verda's wishes, cremation will take place. There will be no viewing or services. Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements. Those wishing to leave a memory or condolence of Verda online can do so at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
