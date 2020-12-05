Verde O'Neill
Aug. 12, 1928 - Dec. 3, 2020
LAKEVILLE, IN - Verde D. O'Neill, 92, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend.
He was born Aug. 12, 1928 in Mason City, Iowa to Maxwell and Floy (White) O'Neill.
On Nov. 11, 1951 he married Joan Huffman in Goshen.
She survives along with a daughter, Marta O'Neill of St. Louis, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Mary O'Neill; seven grandchildren, Christine, Derek, Jason, Paula, Hannah, Jessica, and Sandra; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Wynifred Clark, Elkhart.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa O'Neill; a son, Michael O'Neill; and a sister, Sharon O'Neill.
Mr. O'Neill graduated from Purdue University in 1950 with a degree in engineering. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953 in the Korean War and was a Bronze Star recipient.
After finishing his time in service, Mr. O'Neill worked as an engineer for Reith-Riley Construction; Cole Associates; and retired from Small Inc. He was awarded the St. Joseph County Engineer of the Year for his exemplary work ethic. He also used his skills as a mentor in area South Bend Schools, and served on the advisory committee for the Notre Dame School of Engineering.
A member of Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, South Bend, Verde enjoyed singing in the choir and serving on several church committees. He was a member of the Indiana Society and the American Society of Professional Engineers. He was also a member of the South Bend Rotary Club, being named a Paul Harris Fellow, and the South Bend Tennis Club. He enjoyed staying active playing tennis and golf.
A memorial service will take place at a later time.
Burial will be at Violett Cemetery, Goshen.
Memorial gifts may be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation; Sunnyside Presbyterian Church; or the American Heart Association
