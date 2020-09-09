1/1
Verla Carlene Six
1948 - 2020
Verla Carlene Six

Dec. 25, 1948 - August 13, 2020

LONGMONT, CO - Verla Carlene Six, 71, of Longmont, CO, passed away on August 13, 2020.

Funeral services were held Friday, August 21, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home, 8426 S. Hwy 287, Ft. Collins, CO 80525 with Ken Biery officiating. Burial followed at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Verla was born in LaPorte, Indiana to Leo Lionel Hostetler and Jeanette Eileen Clark Olsen. She went to North Liberty High School. She married Jerry Eugene Six on September 16, 1967 in North Liberty, Indiana. She loved gardening, animals, and nature. She worked as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 15+ years.

Verla is preceded in death by Jerry Eugene Six, Leo Lionel Hostetler, Jeanette Eileen Clark Olsen, and Janis Kay Hostetler DeLanghe.

Verla is survived by Jennifer Dawn Six, Shannon Matthew Six (Annette Six), Larry Dean Hostetler, Logan Grey Six, Luke Gabriel Six, and William Cole Six.

The family of Verla Six wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Longmont United Hospital and The Peaks Care Center & Frontier Therapy, Patrick and Evelyn Cordes, Ken and Estelita Biery, Loise Byrd, and numerous others who have helped along the way.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
