Verla D. Rexstrew
Nov. 13, 1932 - Sept. 1, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Verla D. Rexstrew, 87, of Bremen, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Memorial Hospital.
Verla was born November 13, 1932 in Star City, Indiana, to the late William “Walker” and Orie (Crispen) Batty.
July 9, 1949 in Royal Center, she married Harold D. Rexstrew; he preceded her in death March 4, 1977.
Verla worked for twenty-four years at Wells Aluminum. She also farmed for many years as well as raising chickens, pigs, and cows.
Surviving are her children, Charlotte A. (Matthew J.) Ernsperger of Granger and Harold “David” (Janice K.) Rexstrew of Bremen. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Shelly (Harvey) Cunningham, Tracy (Forrest) Grahl, Matthew Ernsperger Jr., and Loretta Kay Ernsperger; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jean (Keith) Smith of Lafayette.
Verla was preceded in death by her parents, husband; granddaughter, Misty Escobedo; a great-grandson; and five sisters, Lovie Lavon, Marie Lowry, Maxie Taylor, Eunice A. Rans, and Ruthalee Sparks.
Visitation will be from 4-8PM Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the North Liberty Church of Christ, 65225 IN-23, North Liberty, and from 10:00AM until time of service on Thursday at the church.
Funeral services will be at 11:00AM Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the North Liberty Church of Christ, 65225 IN-23, North Liberty, with Rev. Tim Stewart officiating.
Burial will follow at Sumption Prairie Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the North Liberty Church of Christ or Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 West Edison Road, Suite 122, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545.
Palmer Funeral Home - North Liberty Chapel, 202 North Main Street, North Liberty, Indiana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be directed to the Rexstrew family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
