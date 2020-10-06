1/1
Verleen Obren
Verleen Obren

July 6, 1934 - Oct. 3, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Verleen T. Obren, 86, of Mishawaka, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at home with her family by her side.

Verleen was born July 6, 1934 in Mishawaka, to the late Isadore and Lena (Knoblock) Hedman. She was a 1952 graduate of Mishawaka High School.

Verleen married Steve Obren on January 29, 1955 and the couple made Mishawaka their home. At one time Verleen was employed at the Bendix Missile Plant. She then was a homemaker for many years and later worked at Burcliff Industries.

Verleen was a member of Saints Peter & Paul Serbian Orthodox Church in South Bend and taught Sunday School there for 20 years. She was a member of Serbian Kolo Sisters and she belonged to the Auxiliary of VFW Post #360. Verleen enjoyed crossword puzzles, word searches, watching Wheel of Fortune, and flower gardening, especially roses. She was a great cook and particularly enjoyed preparing Sunday dinners for her family.

Verleen's family was the center of her life. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother to those she fiercely loved. Her compassionate nature endured to the end. She never had a bad word to say about anyone.

Verleen's surviving family includes her seven children, George (Denise) Obren, Mark (Debbie) Obren, Tim (Melanie) Obren, Tom (Barb) Obren, Teri (Mike) Harris, Steve Obren, and Shari Chadwell; eleven grandchildren, John, Sally, Libby, Kevin, Sarah, Nick, Natalie, Colton, Caitlin, Loren, and Emily; and three great-grandchildren, Ainsley, Asher, and Dominick.

Verleen was preceded in death by her husband Steve in 2014 after 59 wonderful years of marriage; a sister, Mary Forst; a brother, Garlin Hedman; and her twin brother, Verlin Hedman.

Her children give special thanks to their brother Steve for being such a constant supporter of the family and showing selfless care and compassion to their mother. All her children and grandchildren gave much love with their visits and compassion shown to Verleen during her life.

Services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, October 8, in Saints Peter & Paul Serbian Orthodox Church, 59250 Keria Trail, South Bend, with Fr. Vladimir Lange officiating. Burial will follow in Southlawn Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4-7 pm Wednesday in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, with a Prayer service at 7 pm. Visitation is also from 10-11 am Thursday in church.

Memorials are suggested to Saints Peter & Paul Serbian Orthodox Church.

An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
(574) 255-1519
