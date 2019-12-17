|
|
Verlin Zimmerman
Sept. 27, 1927 - Dec. 9, 2019
NILES, MI - Verlin Paul Zimmerman, 92, of Niles, passed away at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka on Monday, December 9, 2019.
Verlin was born on September 27, 1927, to the late Arthur and Edna Zimmerman in Niles. After graduating from high school Verlin enlisted in the United States Army where he proudly served his country. After he returned home Verlin began working for the telephone company in the installation department. He later was promoted through the ranks and retired as a supervisor. He had previously served as union secretary, treasurer, vice president, and president; he was also the past Niles Township Treasurer, and was a longtime United Way volunteer.
On October 16, 1948, Verlin married the love of his life, Delores Marie (Gould) Zimmerman at a ceremony in Niles. Delores preceded him in 2012. Verlin is also preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Phyllis Sweeney, Velma Follet, and Harry Zimmerman.
Verlin is survived by his son, Stephen (Audrey) Zimmerman of Niles; grandson, Brian (Kimberley) Zimmerman; great-grandchildren, Morgain, Katlynn, Lydia, and Josey; and siblings, Mary Clemens of Niles and David (Ruth) Zimmerman of Townsend, Montana.
In keeping with Verlin's wishes he has been cremated and will be interred at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens next to his wife, Delores. A memorial service will be held in the spring.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Verlin's memory may do so to Portage Road General Baptist Church located at 1765 Portage Road, Niles, Michigan 49120.
Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019