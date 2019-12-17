Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
269-683-1155
Resources
More Obituaries for Verlin Zimmerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verlin Zimmerman


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verlin Zimmerman

Sept. 27, 1927 - Dec. 9, 2019

NILES, MI - Verlin Paul Zimmerman, 92, of Niles, passed away at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka on Monday, December 9, 2019.

Verlin was born on September 27, 1927, to the late Arthur and Edna Zimmerman in Niles. After graduating from high school Verlin enlisted in the United States Army where he proudly served his country. After he returned home Verlin began working for the telephone company in the installation department. He later was promoted through the ranks and retired as a supervisor. He had previously served as union secretary, treasurer, vice president, and president; he was also the past Niles Township Treasurer, and was a longtime United Way volunteer.

On October 16, 1948, Verlin married the love of his life, Delores Marie (Gould) Zimmerman at a ceremony in Niles. Delores preceded him in 2012. Verlin is also preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Phyllis Sweeney, Velma Follet, and Harry Zimmerman.

Verlin is survived by his son, Stephen (Audrey) Zimmerman of Niles; grandson, Brian (Kimberley) Zimmerman; great-grandchildren, Morgain, Katlynn, Lydia, and Josey; and siblings, Mary Clemens of Niles and David (Ruth) Zimmerman of Townsend, Montana.

In keeping with Verlin's wishes he has been cremated and will be interred at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens next to his wife, Delores. A memorial service will be held in the spring.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Verlin's memory may do so to Portage Road General Baptist Church located at 1765 Portage Road, Niles, Michigan 49120.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verlin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -