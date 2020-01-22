|
Vern LaMar Thompson
Aug. 26, 1925 - Jan. 20, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Vern LaMar Thompson, age 94, of Mishawaka, #1 Diehard Penn fan passed away peacefully into heaven on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11 p.m., at his residence. He was born August 26, 1925 at home in Madison Township to Clifford O. and Aura E. (Wilson) Thompson. Vern attended Madison Township High School. Vern LaMar Thompson, a farm boy from Nappanee, was called to serve in the U.S. Army on January 21, 1949. As a recruit he did his basic training at Camp Breckenridge, Kentucky for two months. The next 10 months he was at Fort Hood, Texas. At Fort Hood he was assigned to the 14th Armored Field Artillery, 2nd armored division. He attained the rank of Private First Class. On January 20, 1950 he was transferred to the active reserves. Shortly after arriving home, Vern gained employment at the Studebaker Company in South Bend. On September 28, 1950 Vern was called to active duty in the Korean War. After he realized that his sweetheart, who was 18 years old, may not wait for his return, he married Ruth Marie Davidson on September 22, 1950. He reported to Fort Hood on September 28, 1950 and was there for 6 weeks. In November of 1950 to January 1951 he was stationed in Japan. In Japan he was in the Signal Corps School Division at Eta Jima School Command. He attained the ranking of Corporal and was sent to Korea serving in the ERC Signal Corps as a pole line foreman. Vern was a soldier of the Signal Corps and found himself in a select group of communication experts. ERC Signal Corps soldiers were selected based upon specific individual desired qualities that are necessary to perform the highly specialized duties of the unit. These qualities included technical skills as well as character traits that remain with him today such as loyalty, steadfastness, instinctive sense of responsibility, and sincerity of purpose. Upon completion of the Signal Corps school, Vern was sent to Korea doing pole line construction in advance of the troops. These duties sometimes took him as much as 20 miles behind enemy lines into North Korea. Upon Vern's return from Korea on October 15, 1951 he was in the Army Reserves until July 7, 1953. The former soldier resumed employment at Studebaker Corporation and settled in Mishawaka with his young wife, Ruth Marie and have lived 61 years in Rose Park and been married for 69 years last September. After his employment at Studebaker Corporation ended, he worked as a Mishawaka mail carrier for the USPS for 33 years until his retirement in 1988. Vern and Ruth have two children, Mike (Sharon) Thompson of Niles and Kay (Brian) Wood of Mishawaka; four grandchildren, Jeremy Alan (Lisa) Thompson, Jennifer Roxanne (Jay) Woods, Brandon James Wood, and Eric Allen Wood; and two great-grandchildren, John Timothy James Woods and Jaylah Elizabeth Louise Woods, all of whom are with us today. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Russell Thompson, Blanche Ulrich, Leo Thompson, Hazel Heffner, Paul Thompson, and Wayne Thompson.
In 2017 U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski presented military service medals to Army Veteran and lifelong Hoosier Vern Thompson, who never received the medals after serving in the Korean War. Thompson's family requested assistance from Congresswoman Walorski's office in obtaining the medals he earned, which included the Good Conduct Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with three bronze service stars, and United Nations Service Medal.
Vern was a member of the Gospel Center Missionary Church and the DAV of South Bend. He was an avid Penn football and basketball fan. Since 1968 they have had season tickets at Penn High School.
Family and friends may call from 10-Noon, Saturday, January 25, 2020 followed by a 12 p.m. funeral service all at Gospel Center Missionary Church in River Park, 930 S. 30th St., South Bend, IN. Entombment will take place in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens with Military Rites. Pastor Jon Ranous will officiate.
Family would like to express special gratitude to Von and Liz, Milton Adult Day Center, and Center for Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Milton Day Adult Care Center, The Center for Hospice, or to The Gospel Center Missionary Church in River Park.
Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020