|
|
Verna J. Loeffler
June 24, 1932 - Sept. 23, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Verna Jean Loeffler, 87, of Mishawaka, passed away in her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born in Mishawaka on June 24, 1932 to William L. and Mary E. (Quier) Carter. She married, Edgar L. Loeffler, the love of her life, on November 20, 1954 in the First Methodist Church of Mishawaka. He preceded her in death on September 2, 1995. She was a member of Crossroads Community Church, Mishawaka High School Alumni Association, Red Hat Ladies Lovers of God, the Presbyterian Players, and Music Makers. She volunteered at Eggleston School. She loved to sing and dance, paint portraits and scenery, and sew layettes for friends and family. She would often write personalized poetry for her own greeting cards.
Verna was preceded in death by her daughter, Beth A. Loeffler. She is survived by her loving daughters, Caren ‘Casey' Bechtel (Jeff Jank) of Mishawaka, Amy Joe (Dick) Shearer of Westfir, Oregon, Jennifer (Greg) Beal of Ft. Wayne, and Tibbett J. (Brian) Merusi of Maine. She was the proud grandmother of 9; Dawn McNemar, Emily Beal, Max Beal, Mitchell Beal, Ellen Beal, Esther Beal, George Merusi, Joseph Merusi, and Emma Merusi, and great-grandmother of 3, Haley, Reagan and Noah. She is also survived by her siblings, Jacquie, Zelda, Nick and Walt. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Mary, Betty, Iris, Elnora, Marsca, Gene, George, and Bill.
Friends may visit on Thursday, September 26th from 5:00 until 8:00pm, and one hour prior to the service in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. A service celebrating Verna's life will be held on Friday, September 27th at 11:00am in the funeral chapel with Pastor Marshall Hawn officiating. She will be laid to rest in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens of Osceola. Memorial contributions may be made in Verna's name to Crossroads Community Church.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019