Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Verna Loeffler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna J. Loeffler


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verna J. Loeffler Obituary
Verna J. Loeffler

June 24, 1932 - Sept. 23, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Verna Jean Loeffler, 87, of Mishawaka, passed away in her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born in Mishawaka on June 24, 1932 to William L. and Mary E. (Quier) Carter. She married, Edgar L. Loeffler, the love of her life, on November 20, 1954 in the First Methodist Church of Mishawaka. He preceded her in death on September 2, 1995. She was a member of Crossroads Community Church, Mishawaka High School Alumni Association, Red Hat Ladies Lovers of God, the Presbyterian Players, and Music Makers. She volunteered at Eggleston School. She loved to sing and dance, paint portraits and scenery, and sew layettes for friends and family. She would often write personalized poetry for her own greeting cards.

Verna was preceded in death by her daughter, Beth A. Loeffler. She is survived by her loving daughters, Caren ‘Casey' Bechtel (Jeff Jank) of Mishawaka, Amy Joe (Dick) Shearer of Westfir, Oregon, Jennifer (Greg) Beal of Ft. Wayne, and Tibbett J. (Brian) Merusi of Maine. She was the proud grandmother of 9; Dawn McNemar, Emily Beal, Max Beal, Mitchell Beal, Ellen Beal, Esther Beal, George Merusi, Joseph Merusi, and Emma Merusi, and great-grandmother of 3, Haley, Reagan and Noah. She is also survived by her siblings, Jacquie, Zelda, Nick and Walt. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Mary, Betty, Iris, Elnora, Marsca, Gene, George, and Bill.

Friends may visit on Thursday, September 26th from 5:00 until 8:00pm, and one hour prior to the service in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. A service celebrating Verna's life will be held on Friday, September 27th at 11:00am in the funeral chapel with Pastor Marshall Hawn officiating. She will be laid to rest in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens of Osceola. Memorial contributions may be made in Verna's name to Crossroads Community Church.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bubb Funeral Chapel
Download Now