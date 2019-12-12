|
|
Verna Mae Martin
Sept. 24, 1940 - Dec. 10, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Verna Mae Martin, 79, passed on December 10, 2019, at the Center for Hospice Care in South Bend, Indiana. She was born September 24, 1940 at St. Joseph Hospital in Mishawaka, Indiana, and was the youngest daughter of Edward and Minnie (Berger) Zahner. Verna was a proud graduate of Madison Township High School where she participated in marching band as a twirler. She also participated in 4H and was a proud 10-year member, having won many trophies and awards. After graduating high school, Verna attended Carnegie College in Cleveland, Ohio. One of her proudest achievements was working for St. Joseph Hospital in Mishawaka (later St. Joseph Medical Center) for her entire career. Verna worked in the Medical Records department retiring in 2013 after 53 years of service.
Verna married Jerry Martin on June 1, 1963 and together they had four children. She and Jerry dedicated many years of service to the Lions Club and Verna served as Secretary and President of her club. She travelled on many missions to Guatemala and Mexico with the Lions to provide eye glasses to those in need. After Jerry passed away at age 55, Verna became a model of independence, strength and resilience. As her children left the nest, Verna enjoyed travelling with her sister, Rosemary, and often visited her children as they spread out across the country. She loved the freedom of going where she wanted when she wanted and did so without fear. After retirement she enjoyed every moment spent with her grandchildren and family. She became an avid reader and could get lost for hours in a good story. Verna fought a long and hard battle with cancer. Throughout her illness she remained positive and became the favorite patient of so many who treated her. In true Verna fashion, she chose to end her treatment on her terms and waited to leave this world until it was just the right time. She will be remembered for her kindness and thoughtfulness and as a loving sister, wife, sister-in-law, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend. Verna was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother, Eugene. She is lovingly remembered by her children: Kevin Martin (Jodi), Todd Martin (Robin), Amy Mayfield (Derek), and Teresa Martin-Taggart (Ronald); and grandchildren: Collin Jimenez, Jake Martin, Ava Mayfield, Shannon Iaus, Alisa Bell (Jason), and Erick Taggart (Ashley). She is also survived by her siblings: Rosemary Deardorff, Margaret Copp, and Jerry Zahner; siblings-in-law: Sue Holderread, Rebecca Fournier, Carolyn Lewis, and Gary Martin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Her family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all who have kept Verna in their thoughts, provided transportation to appointments, sat with her during treatment, offered words of encouragement, checked in on her, and prayed for her. A special thanks to the caring staff at the Center for Hospice Care in South Bend. Visitation for Verna will be on Sunday, December 15, from 2:00 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka, where Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 16, with Rev. Scott Bowie officiating the services, with burial to follow at Rest Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Center for Hospice Care in Verna's honor, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545-5234.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019